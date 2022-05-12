Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Safehold were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

