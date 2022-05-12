Texas Permanent School Fund Has $838,000 Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Employers worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Employers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

EIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

