Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

MCHP stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 201.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

