James L. Wainscott Acquires 1,000 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $264.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $260.23 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

