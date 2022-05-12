Tomer Weingarten Sells 10,131 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE S opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $84,323,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

