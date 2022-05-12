Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LSCC. Cowen decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.02. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,273 shares of company stock valued at $20,817,555. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 43,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

