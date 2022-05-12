Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

