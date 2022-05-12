Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given New €16.70 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €15.50 ($16.32) to €16.70 ($17.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.68) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €15.50 ($16.32) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.50 ($18.42) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.99.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

