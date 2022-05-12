National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Price Target Increased to €4.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.50 ($4.74) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NBGIF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. National Bank of Greece has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

