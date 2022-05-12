Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given New £111.10 Price Target at UBS Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from £161 ($198.50) to £111.10 ($136.97) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,681.00.

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $134.85 on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day moving average is $183.07.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

