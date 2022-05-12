Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Price Target Cut to 49.25 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 52.75 to 49.25 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock opened at 8.00 on Wednesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12 month low of 8.00 and a 12 month high of 10.36.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PWZYF)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.