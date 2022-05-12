Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Price Target Cut to 49.25 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 52.75 to 49.25 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock opened at 8.00 on Wednesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12 month low of 8.00 and a 12 month high of 10.36.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Company Profile (Get Rating)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.