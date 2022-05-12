Raymond James Boosts NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$15.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVSF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

