Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 625 ($7.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.67.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

