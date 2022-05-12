Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSKFF opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

