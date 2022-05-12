Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPIR. Raymond James started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Spire Global stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $24,599,000. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,930,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,722,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Spire Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,530,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

