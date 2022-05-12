Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SGSVF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

SGSVF opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.