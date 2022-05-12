SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGBAF. Barclays raised their price objective on SES from €9.15 ($9.63) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SES from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SES from €7.30 ($7.68) to €8.40 ($8.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of SES from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.43.

SES stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. SES has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.09.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

