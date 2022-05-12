Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Roche has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $9,750,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter worth $4,848,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth about $4,648,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

