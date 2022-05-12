Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2022 – Spirit Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2022 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2022 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/21/2022 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – Spirit Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. "

NYSE:SRC opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

