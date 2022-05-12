Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

