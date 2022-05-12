Luxfer (LXFR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2022 – Luxfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

5/3/2022 – Luxfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

4/28/2022 – Luxfer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Luxfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

3/31/2022 – Luxfer is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $423.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

