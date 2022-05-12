Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 611 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 361,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 52,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

