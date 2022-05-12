Texas Permanent School Fund Has $856,000 Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.82 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

