CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of CTS worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CTS by 9.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 0.67.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

CTS Profile (Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.