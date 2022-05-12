Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,001 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.73.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

