Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 275 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RGR opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.35%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

