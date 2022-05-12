Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of CoreCivic worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

