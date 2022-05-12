The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Andersons worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Andersons by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

ANDE opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,989 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

