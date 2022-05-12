Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 425 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Kaman worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kaman by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

Shares of KAMN opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $918.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.80. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.