G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 675,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 619,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 400,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

