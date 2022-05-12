Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 466 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Scholastic worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Scholastic Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.