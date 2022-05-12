Texas Permanent School Fund Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of City worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of City by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.03. City Holding has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. City’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

