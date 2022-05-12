Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $72.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

