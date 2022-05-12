Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $888.74 million, a P/E ratio of 361.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

