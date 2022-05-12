REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,688,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 277,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 711.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 132,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $840.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

