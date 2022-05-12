Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 78.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $52.62 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

