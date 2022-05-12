Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 295 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after buying an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after buying an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 661,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

BWA opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

