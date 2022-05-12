Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,591,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 64,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $819.39 million, a P/E ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,255. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

