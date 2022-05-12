Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FUN opened at $46.87 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

