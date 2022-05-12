Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 601 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SKM opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.