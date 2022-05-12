Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $803.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

