Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 119.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,087,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 402.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,029,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 625,163 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $34,641,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,107,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,181,623.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,832,058 shares of company stock valued at $138,633,565 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $32.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.