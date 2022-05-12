Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,633 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

