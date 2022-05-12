Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Brookline Bancorp worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

