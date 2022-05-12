Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

NOVA stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.28. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

