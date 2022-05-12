TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPGY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter worth $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 8.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the third quarter worth $934,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPGY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

