Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,700 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 165,989 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $15,949,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $409.76 million, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

