Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.