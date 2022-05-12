Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 600 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $39.98 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $85.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.