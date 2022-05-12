Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,748,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,828,000 after purchasing an additional 244,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

UNM opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,437 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

